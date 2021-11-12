Mines football comeback attempt falls short in D-II semifinals

The Orediggers were defeated 34-31 by Valdosta State in their first-ever national semifinal appearance.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The impressive run by the Colorado School of Mines football team has come to an end.

The Orediggers, who were playing in their first Division II semifinal game in program history, were defeated 34-31 by Valdosta State in Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

It puts an end to Mines' 2021 season, which concludes with a 12-2 overall record.

"We are an elite team that deserves to be in the final four, and we will be here next year," head coach Gregg Brandon said. "These guys fought hard."

Despite facing a 34-17 fourth-quarter deficit, the Orediggers began chipping away and made things interesting down to the final minute. Quarterback John Matocha recorded 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

The only regular-season loss Colorado School of Mines suffered this season was dealt by Colorado Mesa (26-21) back in October. The Orediggers outscored their opponents 489-146 in all other games leading up to Saturday.

Valdosta State, the 2018 Division II national champion, returns to the championship game next weekend.

Video above: Mines football prepares for biggest game in program history

