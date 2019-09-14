GOLDEN, Colo. — The high-flying offense of the Colorado School of Mines football team was at it again Saturday afternoon.

The Orediggers lit up visiting Black Hills State with a dominant 52-7 win at Marv Kay Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Mines, which is ranked No. 17 in Division II, racked up 548 yards of total offense compared to its opponents' 193. The Orediggers shot out to a 35-0 lead by halftime to cruise to their second victory of 2019.

Quarterback John Matocha completed 20 of his 22 pass attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Odom led the rushing attack with 95 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Cameron Mayberry and Matocha both added rushing touchdowns -- while Josh Johnston, Brandon Farmer and Joe Golter each reeled in one touchdown catch apiece.

