CU offensive line coach 'relieved of his duties'

The Buffaloes face No. 7 Oregon this Saturday on national TV.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Buffaloes offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has been "relieved of his duties," CU football announced Monday.

Head football coach Karl Dorrell said effective immediately, the coaching of the offensive line will be handled internally for the remainder of the season.

CU is off to a 2-5 start to the season having lost to California 26-3 on Saturday.

"I felt this was the appropriate time to make a change," said Dorrell. "We still have five games remaining in the season and can work hard to do what we can to improve our offensive line play.

"We have struggled most of the season, and without much consistency up front it’s been hard to find an identity for our offense. Not all of this is on Mitch, but in the end it falls on the coaches."

Rodrigue joined Dorrell’s Colorado staff in March 2020 and coached 13 games for the Buffaloes.

CU said Rodrigue signed a two-year contract at the time of his hiring that runs through Feb. 14, 2022. CU athletic director Rick George said the school will meet the terms of Rodrigue's contract.

The Buffaloes (2-5 overall, 1-3 Pac-12) travel to Eugene to face the 7th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday in a nationally-television game.

Dorrell Relieves Rodrigue of Offensive Line Coaching Dutieshttps://t.co/Yw0MesmFQv — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 25, 2021

