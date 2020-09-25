Mountain West football announces October return

The Mountain West Conference will play an 8-game schedule beginning October 24.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Mountain West will play football this fall.

The MW announced an "indefinite postponement" of football and other fall sports in early August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed Thursday night when the conference announced a return for an eight-game schedule to begin Oct. 24.

The schedule is "subject to approval from state, county and local officials," according to the Mountain West. The MW championship is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The conference said more information will be released Friday.