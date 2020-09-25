x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Mountain West football announces October return

The Mountain West Conference will play an 8-game schedule beginning October 24.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III, front, looks to pitch out the ball as Colorado State defensive end Emmanuel Jones pursues in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colo.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Mountain West will play football this fall.

The MW announced an "indefinite postponement" of football and other fall sports in early August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed Thursday night when the conference announced a return for an eight-game schedule to begin Oct. 24.

The schedule is "subject to approval from state, county and local officials," according to the Mountain West. The MW championship is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The conference said more information will be released Friday.

>>Read more at Coloradoan.com

RELATED: Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

RELATED: Big Ten votes to start football season in late October

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports