Mountain West releases fall football schedule

The MW Conference will play a shortened, eight-game schedule this fall.

DENVER — The Mountain West football schedule is set.

After reversing its decision to postpone fall sports, the conference announced Thursday the eight-game football schedules beginning this month.

Air Force will lead the way this Saturday when it hosts Navy at Falcon Stadium to begin competition for the 2020 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a non-conference matchup. MW games will kick off Saturday, Oct. 24.

Colorado State will open its season that day against New Mexico at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. CSU and Air Force will play each other at the Academy on Nov. 24.

Wyoming will kick off 2020 on the road at Nevada. The Cowboys will travel to CSU for the annual Border War game on Nov. 7 and host Air Force in Laramie the following weekend (Nov. 14).

The Mountain West championship game will be played on Dec. 19.

The times of conference games are to be determined. Here are the schedules for each team:

AIR FORCE

Oct. 3: vs. Navy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24: at San Jose State

Oct. 31: vs. Boise State

Nov. 7: at Army, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 14: at Wyoming

Nov. 21: vs. New Mexico

Nov. 28: vs. Colorado State

Dec. 5: at Utah State

COLORADO STATE

Oct. 24: vs. New Mexico

Oct. 31: at Fresno State

Nov. 7: vs. Wyoming

Nov. 14: at Boise State

Nov. 21: vs. UNLV

Nov. 28: at Air Force

Dec. 5: at San Diego State

Dec. 12: vs. Utah State

WYOMING

Oct 24: at Nevada

Oct. 31: vs. Hawaii

Nov. 7: at Colorado State

Nov. 14: vs. Air Force

Nov. 21: vs. Utah State

Nov. 28: at UNLV

Dec. 5: at New Mexico

Dec. 12: vs. Boise State