x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Mountain West releases fall football schedule

The MW Conference will play a shortened, eight-game schedule this fall.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III, front, looks to pitch out the ball as Colorado State defensive end Emmanuel Jones pursues in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colo.

DENVER — The Mountain West football schedule is set.

After reversing its decision to postpone fall sports, the conference announced Thursday the eight-game football schedules beginning this month.

Air Force will lead the way this Saturday when it hosts Navy at Falcon Stadium to begin competition for the 2020 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a non-conference matchup. MW games will kick off Saturday, Oct. 24.

Colorado State will open its season that day against New Mexico at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. CSU and Air Force will play each other at the Academy on Nov. 24.

Wyoming will kick off 2020 on the road at Nevada. The Cowboys will travel to CSU for the annual Border War game on Nov. 7 and host Air Force in Laramie the following weekend (Nov. 14).

The Mountain West championship game will be played on Dec. 19.

The times of conference games are to be determined. Here are the schedules for each team:

Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Air Force offensive lineman Scott Hattok, left, congratulates quarterback Donald Hammond III after his touchdown plunge against Wyoming in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo.

AIR FORCE

  • Oct. 3: vs. Navy, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: at San Jose State
  • Oct. 31: vs. Boise State
  • Nov. 7: at Army, 9:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 14: at Wyoming
  • Nov. 21: vs. New Mexico
  • Nov. 28: vs. Colorado State
  • Dec. 5: at Utah State
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, front, runs for a short gain after hauling in a pass in front of Boise State defensive tackle Jabari Watson in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo.

COLORADO STATE

  • Oct. 24: vs. New Mexico
  • Oct. 31: at Fresno State
  • Nov. 7: vs. Wyoming
  • Nov. 14: at Boise State
  • Nov. 21: vs. UNLV
  • Nov. 28: at Air Force
  • Dec. 5: at San Diego State
  • Dec. 12: vs. Utah State
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Air Force won 20-6.

WYOMING

  • Oct 24: at Nevada
  • Oct. 31: vs. Hawaii
  • Nov. 7: at Colorado State
  • Nov. 14: vs. Air Force
  • Nov. 21: vs. Utah State
  • Nov. 28: at UNLV
  • Dec. 5: at New Mexico
  • Dec. 12: vs. Boise State

RELATED: Mountain West will test football players and staff for COVID-19 3 times a week

RELATED: Mountain West football announces October return

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports