Air Force, CSU predicted to have improved football seasons in 2023

The Mountain West preseason media poll was released Wednesday, with the Falcons picked to finished second in the conference and Rams seventh.

LAS VEGAS — Both the Air Force and Colorado State football teams have been predicted to have improved seasons this fall.

The Mountain West released its 2023 preseason media poll on Wednesday, with the Falcons picked to finished second in the conference and Rams seventh.

Air Force went 10-3 overall in 2022 (5-3 in Mountain West play), which included rattling off five consecutive wins to end the season, capped off by winning the Armed Forces Bowl over Baylor.

CSU went 3-9 in head coach Jay Norvell's first season leading the program, with all three victories over conference opponents (Nevada, Hawaii and New Mexico).

Air Force will open the 2023 season against Robert Morris at Falcon Stadium on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

CSU will kick off the campaign when it hosts Washington State at Canvas Stadium the same day at 5 p.m.

Here is the complete Mountain West preseason predictions (first-place votes in parenthesis):

Boise State (28) Air Force (2) Fresno State (5) San Diego State (1) San Jose State Wyoming Colorado State Utah State UNLV (1) Hawai'i Nevada New Mexico

