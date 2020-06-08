Mountain West makes massive changes to 2020 fall sports, including cancellations

The conference won't start athletics any earlier than the week ending September 26 and several sports have been called off altogether.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another day and another batch of unfortunate sports news was announced.

While professional sports have returned, several lower level sports have struggled with whether or not it's possible to play during a pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, the Mountain West announced its plan for the fall of 2020, including several massive changes.

The biggest blow is that all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, softball and baseball has been canceled.

Elsewhere, the football season will be comprised of an eight conference game schedule with an option for each member to play two non-conference opponents. Games will begin at the earliest during the week ending September 26.

Potential dates for the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship Game include December 5, December 12 or December 19. Various scheduling models for the 2020 MW football season are under consideration and a final version will be announced once completed.

Finally, fall Olympic Sports competition will consist of Conference-only play. Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball champions will be determined by regular-season competition, while options for men’s and women’s cross country continue to be reviewed. Schedule alternatives for league play in the respective sports have been developed and will be solidified in the coming weeks.

“We have deliberated these issues fully as a Conference since the start of the pandemic, and I want to thank the Mountain West Board of Directors, Directors of Athletics and the MW Health and Safety Advisory Committee for their collaborative efforts during this unique time,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The health and welfare of our student-athletes and campus communities continue to be paramount in our decision-making process.

"The modified fall structure as presently configured allows flexibility and time for our athletic programs to be in the best possible position to play collegiate sports this season. There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today’s announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”