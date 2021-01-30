x
Ncaaf

Ncaaf

Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National's 27-24 Senior Bowl win

The showcase game is played annually for senior and graduate NFL prospects.
Credit: AP Photo/Rusty Costanza
National Team running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) is tackled by American Team linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) and American Team defensive lineman Chauncey Golston of Iowa (90) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

MOBILE, Ala. — Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl  to help seal the National team’s 27- 24 victory over the American team.

Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-Southeastern Conference Western Division scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.

North Carolina running back Michael Carter scored on a pile-driving 12-yard run late in the third quarter to help the National retake the lead after a Kellen Mond-led comeback.

