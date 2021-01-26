Nebraska backup QB Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal

McCaffrey will be a redshirt sophomore this coming fall.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season.

The athletic department confirmed McCaffrey's decision.

The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers’ starting job last fall.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, McCaffrey said: "After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."

Coach Scott Frost in November called him the future at quarterback. McCaffrey made his first career start in a win over Penn State. He committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the following week and Martinez took back the job.

