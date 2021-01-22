Northern Colorado not playing Big Sky football

The Golden Bears, led by rookie head coach Ed McCaffrey, will pursue a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado football program won’t participate in the Big Sky Conference and FCS spring championship season.

Instead, the Golden Bears, led by rookie head coach Ed McCaffrey, will pursue a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

The school cited the health and safety of its student-athletes and coaches along with “staffing and faculty challenges associated with multiple sports competing simultaneously.”

Northern Colorado is the fifth Big Sky program to either opt out of the spring season or to pursue a modified spring schedule. The others are Montana, Montana State, Portland State and Sacramento State.

The Big Sky pushed its football schedule from last fall to the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.