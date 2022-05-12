McCaffrey secures funding to add lights to UNC football stadium

A donor-funded project would allow the Bears to host night games and playoff games.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Athletic Department is exploring the possibility of adding lights to its football stadium in Greeley.

The addition of lights to Nottingham Field, the on-campus home stadium of the UNC Bears football team, would allow the team to hold games in the evening and allow UNC to be eligible to host Big Sky Conference playoff games.

"I am excited about the possibility of adding lights to Nottingham Field," tweeted UNC head football coach Ed McCaffrey. "[Bears] fans can enjoy the excitement of football under the lights, and, we will FINALLY be eligible to host Big Sky Playoff Game! Go Bears!"

"Last year my good friend donated our state-of-the-art turf field," continued McCaffrey. "This year we had a group of wonderful UNC families and friends donate The Empower Performance Center. Now, another generous friend of mine has committed the funding for our UNC Lights Project at Nottingham Field. I realize we are still in the early planning stages but the funding is in place."

"The athletic department is in the early stages of exploring the addition of lights to Nottingham Field. As of right now, no timetable has been established for the donor funded project," said a statement from UNC Athletics.

Nottingham Field opened in 1995 and was one of two fields in the Big Sky to still feature natural grass until a new turf surface made its debut in 2021. Academy Sports Turf LLC installed the donor-funded IRONTURF, replacing the existing natural grass surface.

"The installation of turf at Nottingham Field is just another step in the great support and investment in our student-athletes by our outstanding donors," said UNC Director of Athletics Darren Dunn. "With the new turf and ongoing construction of the Empower Center, our facilities continue to improve our student-athletes ability to succeed."

UNC said the last major change to Nottingham Field came in 2015 with the installation of the video board in the south end zone.

