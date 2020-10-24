Noyer gives CU a second chance, wants to start at QB for the Buffs

Noyer, a quarterback on Colorado’s roster since 2017, moved to safety last year after falling to third on the QB depth chart during spring ball.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer had packed his bags and was ready to leave town.

“I would say I was out of here. I moved out of my spot and I was back home in Oregon," Noyer said.

He had plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason, until offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini and quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf made a phone call, knowing they had just lost senior quarterback Steven Montez, who holds the program’s passing touchdown record, one of 43 records set by Montez.

“I got that call from coach Chiaverini and coach Langsdorf. It was the perfect opportunity for me to come back here and compete for the job," said Noyer. “I mean I was gone though. I moved out of Boulder and graduated and everything. I didn’t expect to come back. If you would have told me I would be here for this last season, I would have said you’re crazy. But now, like I said, it’s a perfect opportunity.”

Back in 2018, Noyer appeared in just four games, going 2-2 with zero touchdowns and two interceptions as Montez’s backup.

Even after playing safety for a whole year and being on the other side of the ball, you could say Noyer feels right back at home under center,

“You know it’s kind of right where I left off. It’s been really good. I don’t see it as a transition. I feel like I’ve always been a quarterback. Last year happened. You know it was coach (Mel) Tucker and I’s decision but at the same time, my heart has always been at quarterback. And that’s where I feel most comfortable: throwing the rock," Noyer said.

Noyer is familiar with every position on the QB depth chart except for the No. 1 spot. This competition with junior QB Tyler Lylte, who was the Buffs backup in 2019, is all he’s been asking for.