Noyer helps Colorado improve to 3-0 with 20-10 win over SDSU

BOULDER, Colo. — Sam Noyer ran for a score and threw for another to help Colorado hold off San Diego State 20-10 as the Buffaloes remain undefeated under new coach Karl Dorrell.

Jarek Broussard rushed for 124 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a third straight game, while a Colorado defense led by linebacker Nate Landman kept relentless pressure on a banged-up Aztecs offense.

A stingy San Diego State defense kept things close, though, even providing a big first-half spark when Darren Hall picked off a Noyer pass and returned it for a 57-yard score.