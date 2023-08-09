Observations from first CSU football scrimmage of 2023 preseason camp

Colorado State held its first fall scrimmage on Wednesday morning.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Preseason camp feels like it has just begun, yet the start of the 2023 college football season is not far away.

It’s less than a month until the Colorado State football team hosts Washington State (Sept. 2) and Wednesday the Rams held their first live-action scrimmage of camp. It was the first day in full pads for the team as well.

Here’s a look at what CSU beat reporter Kevin Lytle saw in the first scrimmage of camp.

Kobe Johnson is an impact player

The early eye-test matches the resume. North Dakota State transfer running back Kobe Johnson has every chance to be an important player for the Rams.

Defense is flying

The defense is supposed to be the anchor of this team and Wednesday did nothing to change that. A lot of the play was No. 1 units against No. 2 units. The top defense shined, as you would expect.

Kicking gains

Norvell hopes the team has solidified the kicker position for the year with Utah transfer Jordan Noyes, originally from England.

