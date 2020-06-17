Oklahoma St. coach Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt

In his apology, Gundy said, "Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me.”

STILLWATER, Okla. — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized.

Hubbard, who is black, suggested he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.