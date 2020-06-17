x
Oklahoma St. coach Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt

In his apology, Gundy said, "Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me.”
Credit: AP
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized. 

Hubbard, who is black, suggested he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump. 

In his apology, Gundy said, "Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me.” The full apology was posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

