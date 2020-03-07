Oklahoma State finds 'no signs' of racism in football program

Athletic director Mike Holder says coach Mike Gundy needs to invest more time building relationships with his players.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s athletic director says an internal review has found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program under coach Mike Gundy.

Two weeks ago, star running back Chuba Hubbard criticized Gundy for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Gundy apologized.

Athletic director Mike Holder says Gundy needs to invest more time building relationships with his players. But he says he is confident in his coach.