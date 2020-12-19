x
Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win

Credit: AP
USC Running back Stephen Carr, right, runs for a first down and is tackled by Oregon safety Jamal Hill first half of an NCAA college football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in an extraordinary debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and Oregon earned its second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game. 

Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks. 

They didn’t win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12′s New Year’s Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month. 

USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career. 

Colorado was an alternate to play in the game, but USC didn't have COVID-19 issues and went instead. CU finished the regular season 4-1. 

