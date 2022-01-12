CU quarterback Owen McCown says he'll enter transfer portal

One of Colorado's starting quarterbacks intends to leave, just as the program hires a new head coach.

BOULDER, Colo. — One of Colorado's starting quarterbacks has announced he'll leave the football program, just as the school hopes to hire a new head coach.

Freshman quarterback Owen McCown announced on Thursday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

McCown, 19, played in four games this season at Colorado and started in three, completing 57 of 100 passes with 600 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 27 carries for 38 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

McCown had the second-most passing yards in a debut in CU history.

"To Buff Nation, I would like to thank you for your unwavering support and welcoming me with open arms," McCown wrote on Twitter.

"To Coach Dorrell, Coach Sanford, Coach Dodson, and the rest of the support staff, thank you for everything you have done for me both on and off the field.

"For my teammates, you will always be brothers to me and I will cherish the memories we shared. With that said, I intend to enter the transfer portal."

McCown is the son of former quarterback Josh McCown, who played 18 years in the NFL.

Thank you Buff Nation! pic.twitter.com/NRdRoWmRnh — Owen McCown (@OwenMcCown7) December 2, 2022

