Pac-12 has discussed playing only conference opponents in 2020

The idea is one of several scenarios being evaluated by the Pac-12′s coaches and administrators.
Credit: Alex Kirk; KUSA

The Pac-12 has discussed an 11-game regular season played solely against conference opponents as one possibility for keeping college football going this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern California coach Clay Helton confirms the idea is one of several scenarios being evaluated by the Pac-12′s coaches and administrators.

Helton spoke on a video conference call with Stanford coach David Shaw and new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich.

Shaw said he doesn’t necessarily agree with NCAA President Mark Emmert’s belief that college campuses should be open before college sports can resume, saying there are still several possible scenarios.

