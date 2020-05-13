x
Pac-12 football coaches, including CU's Dorrell pitch uniform start to season

Teams would need to begin conditioning and practice in mid-July for the season to start on time around Labor Day weekend.
Credit: AP
Karl Dorrell poses for a photograph overlooking Folsom Field after a news conference to announce that he is the new NCAA college head football coach at Colorado during a news conference Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Some Pac-12 football coaches are pitching an NCAA-mandated uniform start to the season. 

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a video conference with reporters that he would prefer for all major college teams to begin six weeks of preparation for the season at the same time. 

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham backed Lake’s idea. 

Teams would need to begin conditioning and practice in mid-July for the season to start on time around Labor Day weekend, when Washington is scheduled to host Michigan. 

But there are complications with states taking different approaches to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. 

