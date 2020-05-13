Pac-12 football coaches, including CU's Dorrell pitch uniform start to season

Teams would need to begin conditioning and practice in mid-July for the season to start on time around Labor Day weekend.

Some Pac-12 football coaches are pitching an NCAA-mandated uniform start to the season.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a video conference with reporters that he would prefer for all major college teams to begin six weeks of preparation for the season at the same time.

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham backed Lake’s idea.

Teams would need to begin conditioning and practice in mid-July for the season to start on time around Labor Day weekend, when Washington is scheduled to host Michigan.