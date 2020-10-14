Pac-12 football may be back, but not all the revenue will be

The Buffs will play a seven-game season starting on Nov. 7 against UCLA at Folsom Field.

BOULDER, Colo. — The return of football in the Pac-12 in November will bring some much needed relief to cash-strapped athletic departments trying to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

But the remaining question is whether it will really make a big difference.

Athletic directors around the league say it probably won't make much of a dent as most of the the damage has already been done.

Still, potential television revenues are welcomed as football teams prepare for an abbreviated season.

