Pac-12 football may be back, but not all the revenue will be

BOULDER, Colo. — The return of football in the Pac-12 in November will bring some much needed relief to cash-strapped athletic departments trying to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
But the remaining question is whether it will really make a big difference.
Athletic directors around the league say it probably won't make much of a dent as most of the the damage has already been done.
Still, potential television revenues are welcomed as football teams prepare for an abbreviated season.
