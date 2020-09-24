x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

The Pac-12 Conference has reversed its decision, will play shortened fall football season.

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference's presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement. 

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

RELATED: Pac-12 football remain in holding pattern, but it could change soon

RELATED: Big Ten votes to start football season in late October

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports