Pac-12 releases CU's revised 2020 football schedule

The Buffs will play a seven-game season starting on Nov. 7 against UCLA at Folsom Field.

BOULDER, Colo. — After a long saga about whether or not the Pac-12 would play football in 2020, an official schedule released Saturday morning confirms this season is a go.

Each team will play a seven-game slate, with two teams scheduled to meet for the conference championship after the first six games. Everyone else will play another PAC-12 game to get them to seven.

CU opens the season at home on Nov. 7 against UCLA. The Buffs have three games in Boulder guaranteed, including a Nov. 21 date with Arizona State and another on Friday, Dec. 11 with Utah.

The team's final game before Bowl season will be either Dec. 18 in the Pac-12 Championship or Dec. 19 against an opponent from the Pac-12 North TBD.

The team's full revised schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Site

NOV. 7 UCLA BOULDER

Nov. 14 at Stanford Palo Alto

NOV. 21 ARIZONA STATE BOULDER

Nov. 28 at Southern California Los Angeles

Dec. 5 at Arizona Tucson

DEC. 11 (Fri.) UTAH BOULDER

Dec. 18 Pac-12 Championship Game Campus Site

OR