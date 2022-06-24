Karl Dorrell names new CU assistant head coach

The CU Buffs kick off their season Sept. 2 vs. TCU.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado (CU) head football coach Karl Dorrell made a coaching announcement Friday.

CU wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan has been named as the program’s assistant head coach.

McGeoghan, 42, joined Dorrell’s staff in January. Prior to coming to CU, McGeoghan was the receivers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for three seasons. McGeoghan has 15 years experience in coaching overall.

“Phil has been a valuable addition and has made an immediate impact on our program,” Dorrell said. “He is an excellent position coach and has strong communication skills, and I believe he is a rising star in our profession who has a future as a head coach.”

As an assistant under Mike Shanahan with the Denver Broncos from 2000-02, Dorrell coached McGeoghan for two seasons when he was a receiver.

“I am so grateful to Coach Dorrell and the entire CU family for this opportunity,” McGeoghan said. “Having the ability to be a direct extension of the core values, leadership and vision of this prestigious university is a true blessing. And the privilege of developing, cultivating and sustaining meaningful relationships with all the players on this roster is the most inspiring part of this journey.

“Again, thank you to Karl, Rick George and everybody connected to the CU program,” he added. “Now it’s time to get to work.”

