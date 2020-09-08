'Hidden in plain sight': CSU football staff accused of racial insensitivity, abuse

The Coloradoan's investigation revealed allegations of racial insensitivity, harassment and verbal abuse.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More than 20 current and former Colorado State football players and athletic department staff say they have witnessed recurring instances of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior within the department.

Across the course of dozens of independently gathered and corroborated interviews with Coloradoan reporters, sources within the program claim a pattern of concerning behavior has spanned the tenure of former head football coach Mike Bobo and current coach Steve Addazio. They say athletic director Joe Parker and other athletic administrators have turned a blind eye to the issues.

Sources who spoke to the Coloradoan include a CSU Athletic Hall of Fame member and former coach, a current CSU mental health counselor and numerous players and staff with firsthand knowledge of the football program's culture, which some have called "toxic."

Some spoke on record, allowing the Coloradoan to use their names. Others spoke only on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from others within the program.