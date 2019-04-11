NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday's college football matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the nation, Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Trump attended the National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia in 2017.

Saturday's LSU-Alabama matchup is considered the college football "Game of the Year." It is the first time in college football history that two teams ranked No. 1 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll meet during the regular season. It is the fourth time both teams are undefeated going into the matchup, the latest was 2011.

Trump carried both Louisiana and Alabama in the 2016 election. The idea that the president would attend the game was tweeted by Sports Illustrated and later by a CNN reporter who covers the White House.

Trump also has a couple of visits planned to Louisiana in advance of the hotly-contested governor's race between Republican Eddie Rispone and Democrat incumbent John Bel Edwards.

