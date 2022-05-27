Fans can vote to give CU's live buffalo mascot a new name

The young buffalo will still carry the Ralphie name but, like each of her predecessors, will be getting a personal nickname, too.

BOULDER, Colo. — Ralphie VI — the live buffalo mascot at University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) — is getting a new name.

The young buffalo, who made her Folsom Field debut in September 2021, will still carry the Ralphie name but, like each of her predecessors, will be getting her "personal nickname" as well.

Each buffalo after Ralphie I has carried a name that showcases the animal's unique personality.

For the first time, fans will be able to decide Ralphie's name, CU announced Friday. Fans can choose from "Blitz," "Ember," "Sixer" and "Tini."

Previous Ralphie names:

Ralphie II was born during a lunar eclipse and dubbed "Moon"

Ralphie III became “Tequila” after her fiery personality

Ralphie IV was “Rowdy” because of her excitability

Ralphie V was the darkest calf in the herd called "Blackout"

Ralphie VI was born on May 27, 2020, on a ranch in western Nebraska. An orphan rejected by her mother at birth, she was adopted and raised in part by a beef cow.

Ralphie V, retired after 12 seasons at the end of the 2019 season. Last September, CU said Ralphie V is in good health and is enjoying “retirement.”

This fall will be the 56th season that a buffalo has led the CU football team onto Folsom Field.

> How Ralphie got her name:

