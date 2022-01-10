Salaam, Luck headline College Football Hall of Fame class

Salaam starred at Colorado and won college football’s most prestigious award in 1994 after rushing for a school record 2,055 yards.

INDIANAPOLIS — Late Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and two-time runner-up Andrew Luck of Stanford headline a list of 21 former players and coaches in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation announced the new inductees Monday. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Salaam starred at Colorado and won college football’s most prestigious award in 1994 after rushing for a school record 2,055 yards. Salaam died Dec. 5, 2016, in what was ruled a suicide.

Among the other players selected to the Hall of Fame were Penn State's LaVar Arrington and Georgia's Champ Bailey.

