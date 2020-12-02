EAST LANSING, Mich. — Just three days after denying he could leave Boulder for East Lansing, head coach Mel Tucker is abandoning the Buffaloes for Michigan State, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Feldman tweeted the news late Tuesday night.

Feldman reported Michigan State caught Tucker's attention by offering to double his $2.7M annual salary he received from Colorado.

9News Sports could not immediately confirm the report.

Rumors of a potential move where squashed by Tucker on Saturday afternoon, but that turned out to be nothing more than a ruse.

"While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild," Tucker tweeted.

Tucker spent only one season at Colorado, posting a 5-7 record.

