Report: Purdue's Jeff Brohm leaving to coach Louisville football

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University football head coach Jeff Brohm is heading to coach Louisville, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Low reports the deal would be for six years and in the $35 million range.

Brohm has been at Purdue University for the past six years and most recently led the team to the Big Ten Championship. No. 16 LSU and Purdue will play each other in the 2022 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Brohm played one season in the now defunct XFL and has acknowledged that experience helped him understand how to inject personality and creativity into play-calling.

Coaching Louisville would allow Brohm to return to his alma mater.