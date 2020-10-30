Rivers' 164 total yards, 3 TDs lead Fresno State by Colorado State

It was the Rams first game of the season after their season opener against New Mexico was ruled no contest due to COVID-19 issues with the Lobos.

FRESNO, Calif. — Jake Haener set career highs with 311 yards passing and three touchdowns, Ronnie Rivers tied his career best with three scores, and Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night.

Rivers carried it 23 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and he caught five passes for 69 yards and a score for Fresno State (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West).

Rivers has scored in 10 straight games.

Todd Centeio completed just 10 of 23 passes for 141 yards for Colorado State (0-1, 0-1 Mountain West).