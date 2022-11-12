x
Ncaaf

Roberts, Daniels lead way as Air Force football runs over New Mexico

The Falcons improved to 7-3 on the season with Saturday's conference win.
Credit: AP
Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel (28) is tackled by New Mexico linebacker Dion Hunter (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Air Force Academy, Colo. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Brad Roberts ran for 163 yards, Haaziq Daniels accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force shut down New Mexico 35-3 on Saturday.

Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) built a 28-3 lead through three quarters, holding New Mexico to a meager 91 yards and four first downs.

The Lobos (2-8, 0-6) finished with 172 yards and eight first downs. Air Force had 428 yards rushing, 470 total yards and 23 first downs.

Daniels rushed for 113 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 37 yards. One of his two completed passes went to David Cormier for a 33-yard score. Daniels was 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards.

Lobos quarterback Justin Holaday was 10-for-21 passing for 128 yards and was sacked five times.

Roberts went over 3,000 career rushing yards and moved into fourth place on Air Force's career list. He has 1,251 yards this season, which puts him in the top 10 of Air Force's single-season list.

