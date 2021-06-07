CU's starting quarterback to enter transfer portal

The former safety-turned-quarterback's time as a Buffalo is over.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) quarterback Sam Noyer informed the football coaching staff Monday morning that he has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The move ends Noyer's career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

An member of CU’s 2016 recruiting class, Noyer reshirted in 2016 and was a backup quarterback the next two seasons before deciding to switch to safety in 2019.

Noyer graduated with a degree in Strategic Communication in December 2019 and entered the transfer portal, before changing his mind and returning to play quarterback after discussions with CU’s new coaching staff. Noyer earned the starting quarterback role for the fall 2020 season.

“Sam came back when he didn’t have to after graduating over a year ago and helped the program greatly get back on the right track,” said CU head coach Karl Dorrell. “As a veteran, he offered us some stability and depth at the position. We all wish him well and while we’re sad to see him leave, the parting is certainly amicable.”

Noyer started all six games in CU’s 4-2 season in 2020, leading the Buffs to a 4-0 start and a No. 21 national ranking at one point in earning second-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors.

“I’ve obviously enjoyed my time here at CU, and deciding to come back here was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Noyer. “The season was everything I thought it would be and more. But at the same time, I didn’t finish the season well, partly due to my shoulder injury. So now I’m looking forward to a new opportunity and a fresh start, a place where they need a veteran quarterback who has the added experience of playing on both sides of the ball.

“It’s not that I felt that I was needed at CU, I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a power 5 conference,” said Noyer. “But I am willing to go wherever I can play that will help make me better and give me an opportunity to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL.”

Noyer’s departure leaves CU with five quarterbacks on the roster, three on scholarship: Sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter. Two others are walk-ons with freshman eligibility, Grant Ciccarone and Jordan Woolverton.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.