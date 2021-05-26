Several CSU football kickoff times announced

Colorado State's season opener against FCS runner-up South Dakota State has been moved to a Friday night.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team will open the 2021 season on a Friday night.

The Rams' opener against FCS runner-up South Dakota State has been moved to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, the team announced Wednesday.

The Mountain West also announced TV designations from CBS for a number of games.

Five of CSU's six home games have already had kickoff times announced. The Fox broadcast schedule will be released Thursday.

Here is a look at CSU's updated football schedule:

Sept. 3 (Friday): 7 p.m. vs. South Dakota State (TV TBA)

Sept. 11 (Saturday): 8 p.m. vs. Vanderbilt (CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 18 (Saturday): at Toledo (time, TV designation TBA)

Sept. 25 (Saturday): at Iowa (time, TV designations TBA)

Oct. 9 (Saturday): vs. San Jose State (time, TV designations TBA)

Oct. 16 (Saturday): at New Mexico (time, TV designations TBA)

Oct. 22 (Friday): 7:30 p.m. at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)

Oct. 30 (Saturday): 5 p.m. vs. Boise State (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 6 (Saturday): 1:30 p.m. at Wyoming (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 13 (Saturday): 5 p.m. vs. Air Force (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 20 (Saturday): at Hawaii (time, TV designations TBA)

Nov. 27 (Saturday): 7 p.m. vs. Nevada (CBS Sports Network)

