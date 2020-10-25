x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Starkel, Deese help SJSU beat Air Force 17-6

Air Force (1-1) had its nine-game win streak — the third longest in program history — snapped.
Credit: AP
San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese Jr., left, catches a touchdown pass against Air Force linebacker Ethan Erickson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nick Starkel threw two touchdown passes to tight end Derrick Deese Jr. in the third quarter and San Jose State beat Air Force 17-6 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. 

Haaziq Daniels threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Patterson to trim the Falcons’ deficit to 14-6 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt with 13:16 to play. 

Air Force (1-1) had its nine-game win streak — the third longest in program history — snapped.

The Falcons will take on Boise State next Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on Halloween. 

RELATED: Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy

RELATED: Mountain West releases fall football schedule