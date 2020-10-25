Starkel, Deese help SJSU beat Air Force 17-6

Air Force (1-1) had its nine-game win streak — the third longest in program history — snapped.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nick Starkel threw two touchdown passes to tight end Derrick Deese Jr. in the third quarter and San Jose State beat Air Force 17-6 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Haaziq Daniels threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Patterson to trim the Falcons’ deficit to 14-6 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt with 13:16 to play.

