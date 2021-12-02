CSU fires head football coach after 16 games

CSU went 4-12 overall under Steve Addazio, who was hired in 2019 to replace Mike Bobo.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Steve Addazio’s time as Colorado State football coach is done after 16 games.

The 62-year-old veteran coach is expected to be let go by the school Thursday, less than a week after the Rams ended the 2021 season.

Multiple sources told the Coloradoan that the team has a meeting with athletic director Joe Parker at 11 a.m., and those sources confirm the staff was pulled off the road recruiting. Football Scoop and ESPN are also reporting he will be fired.

It was the first full season for Addazio leading the Rams after a shortened 2020 due to COVID-19.

CSU went 3-9 in 2021 (2-6 in Mountain West play) and 4-12 overall under Addazio.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.