Ncaaf

CSU fires head football coach after 16 games

CSU went 4-12 overall under Steve Addazio, who was hired in 2019 to replace Mike Bobo.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Johnson
Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio yells on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Steve Addazio’s time as Colorado State football coach is done after 16 games.

The 62-year-old veteran coach is expected to be let go by the school Thursday, less than a week after the Rams ended the 2021 season.

Multiple sources told the Coloradoan that the team has a meeting with athletic director Joe Parker at 11 a.m., and those sources confirm the staff was pulled off the road recruiting. Football Scoop and ESPN are also reporting he will be fired.

It was the first full season for Addazio leading the Rams after a shortened 2020 due to COVID-19.

CSU went 3-9 in 2021 (2-6 in Mountain West play) and 4-12 overall under Addazio.

> Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

