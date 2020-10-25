Strong gets Nevada past Wyoming 37-34 in OT to open season

Legacy High School graduate John Hoyland made four field goals for Wyoming, including a 42-yarder with 23 seconds remaining and a 38-yarder in overtime.

RENO, Nev. — Carson Strong threw his fourth touchdown pass, a nine-yarder to Romeo Doubs in overtime as Nevada beat Wyoming 37-34 in the Mountain West Conference and season openers for both teams.

Strong was 39-of-52 passing for 420 yards. Cole Turner had seven receptions for 119 yards with two touchdowns.

Doubs finished with 12 catches for 117 yards.

Levi Williams led the Cowboys on three consecutive scoring drives, including a 21-yard TD pass Gunner Gentry as Wyoming tied it at 28.

Legacy High School graduate John Hoyland made four field goals for Wyoming, including a 42-yarder with 23 seconds remaining and a 38-yarder in overtime.