Third-string QB leads Utah State to win over Colorado State

The CSU Rams fell to 1-5 on the season with Saturday night's loss at Canvas Stadium.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Third-string quarterback Bishop Davenport, making his collegiate debut, scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to give Utah State the lead for good and the Aggies defeated Colorado State 17-13 on Saturday.

Davenport, a true freshman, made his collegiate debut after quarterbacks Cooper Legas (concussion) and Levi Williams (heel) were sidelined in the first half. Davenport led a pair of eight-play drives in the third quarter that ended with Connor Coles' game-tying 48-yard field goal and Davenport's scramble into the end zone.

Michael Boyle's 35-yard field goal cut the lead to 17-13 early in the fourth quarter but an interception by Guryan Hall Jr. ended the Rams' final drive.

Legas' 32-yard touchdown pass to Justin McGriff had given Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-3 lead but Avery Morrow's 26-yard run put Colorado State (1-5, 1-1) on top 10-7 at halftime.

Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 129 yards on 24 carries for the Aggies.

Colorado State was also going with a third-stringer making his first collegiate start in redshirt freshman walk-on Giles Pooler, who threw for 144 yards. No. 1 quarterback Clay Millen is still out with a shoulder injury and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi started last week.

Morrow had 116 yards on 27 carries.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n