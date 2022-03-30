Trey McBride impresses NFL scouts at CSU Pro Day

McBride and other CSU Rams showcased their skills for professional scouts on Wednesday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was the most anticipated workout for one of the top picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride didn’t run at the NFL Combine, but he blew scouts away with a 4.54-second time in the 40 at his Pro Day in Fort Collins on Wednesday.



"I knew I was going to run a good time," McBride said afterwards. "It was all that was on my mind all week. So I couldn't sleep at all last night, I was so eager to come out here and run. I'm glad I did and I think I did well."



All eyes have been on McBride for months, but at the CSU Pro Day, he wanted to make sure he turned the spotlight back onto his teammates.



"Throughout his career at CSU, he's always been a pretty level-headed guy and was never bigger than the team," said punter Ryan Stonehouse, who also worked out at Pro Day. "I think he continually shows that and I think it's just his personally that has taken him this far."

Bear Creek High School grad Barry Wesley played all four years with McBride as an offensive lineman. He said having his support in front of NFL scouts meant everything.



"To be able to know Trey personally is just phenomenal, and I just want the best for him and that's just who Trey is, he's supporting everybody and that's just the guy that he wants to be and be known as," Wesley said.

He also wants to be known as a relentless underdog.



"I still feel doubted. I still feel like I don't get a lot of the respect I deserve," McBride said.

"Being from Colorado State, you kind of get looked at like you're coming from a smaller school, but I'm confident in the player I am, I know I could be a good player in this league. I know what I'm capable of doing and I'm going to keep that chip on my shoulder my whole life. I'm from a small town, I'm not supposed to be here."

