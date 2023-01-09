Travis Hunter shines at CB, WR for Colorado in season opener upset of TCU

"He is HIM. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman at his crib chilling right now. God bless," Deion Sanders said at half.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU opened its season slate against Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Coach Prime stole the headlines leading up to the game, but when the ball was kicked and the pads started popping, Travis Hunter became the story of the day.

The two-way player made an impact throughout the game, logging an unprecedented amount of snaps for the Buffaloes. The FOX broadcast crew said Hunter had logged over 100 snaps midway through the fourth quarter.

Hunter nearly caught two touchdown at wide receiver – one was a dropped deep ball and the other was a back shoulder fade called back after review. He helped Colorado's offense move with relative ease throughout the game, combining with DFW native and Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, playing quarterback.

Going into halftime leading by three, Coach Prime sung Hunter's praises.

"[Hunter] is HIM. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman at his crib chilling right now. God bless," Deion Sanders said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter logged a highlight reel interception in the red zone.

Oh my 😳



A beauty from Shedeur Sanders but Travis Hunter can't hang on pic.twitter.com/CPgQ1moFpm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Hunter also prevented a TCU touchdown with a pass breakup in the first half:

What. A. Play. 😤💪



Travis Hunter is showing the world why he's starting on both offense and defense today for @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8SQ2Rw0zSM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

On a crucial third and 16 in the fourth quarter, Sanders found Hunter again:

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



What a pass and what a catch by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tzpOQFw8ce — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Hunter finished the day with 11 catches for 119 yards. Colorado completed the upset over TCU, 45-42.

TCU will play against Nichols State next weekend, and Colorado will take on Nebraska.