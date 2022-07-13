x
Ncaaf

Colorado State's Trey McBride named Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year

It is just the third time a CSU athlete has earned the conference honor.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Trey McBride wasn’t just the pride of Colorado State University.

He was selected as the Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year by the athletic directors of the league’s schools, the conference announced Wednesday.

McBride became the second CSU athlete to ever win one of college football’s major awards when he earned the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. Greg Myers won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 1995.

McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, led the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,121) and receiving yards per game (93.4) in 2021. He set CSU career and single-season records in receptions and yards among tight ends as well as a Mountain West record in receiving yards in a single season with the fifth-best mark ever at the FBS level.

Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, front, runs for a short gain after hauling in a pass in front of Boise State defensive tackle Jabari Watson in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo.

