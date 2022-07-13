Colorado State's Trey McBride named Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year

It is just the third time a CSU athlete has earned the conference honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Trey McBride wasn’t just the pride of Colorado State University.

He was selected as the Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year by the athletic directors of the league’s schools, the conference announced Wednesday.

McBride became the second CSU athlete to ever win one of college football’s major awards when he earned the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. Greg Myers won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 1995.

McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, led the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,121) and receiving yards per game (93.4) in 2021. He set CSU career and single-season records in receptions and yards among tight ends as well as a Mountain West record in receiving yards in a single season with the fifth-best mark ever at the FBS level.

>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.