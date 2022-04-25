Colorado native Trey McBride ready to represent home in NFL

Colorado native Trey McBride is poised to become first NFL player with same-sex parents.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Coloradans have become familiar with the name Trey McBride.

Before McBride was named the 2021 John Mackey Award winner as the nation's best college tight end at Colorado State University (CSU), he was a Colorado high school stand out in Fort Morgan.

McBride is preparing for the NFL Draft where he could be selected on the first or second day. Predictions have McBride going anywhere from the end of the first round to middle of the second.

A unanimous All-American in 2021, McBride led all Division 1 tight ends in receptions and yards at CSU during his last season. McBride was a three-sport athlete in Fort Morgan High School.

McBride had NFL dreams even in high school, having received college offers from across the country, he told 9NEWS in 2017.

> 9NEWS meets with high school star Trey McBride in 2017:

McBride could also soon become the first NFL player with same-sex parents. McBride is one of five kids Kate McBride has with her longtime partner, Jen.

"I’m excited to see him just live his dream," Kate told NBC's 'Today.' "When your kid comes to you when they’re little and they say they want to be president, you’re like, ‘OK, honey, that’s great.’ He wanted to play in the NFL, and he’s going to do it."

"They’ve done a great job of pushing me to be the best version of myself and just constantly giving support and love," said McBride.

Trey McBride: From Fort Morgan to Fort Collins 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.