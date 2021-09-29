Two Colorado State football seniors say they are transferring

Marcus McElroy Jr. attended Mullen High School in Denver and entered his fifth season at CSU this year. He announced on Twitter Wednesday that he's leaving the Rams.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two veterans are leaving the Colorado State football team.

Senior running back Marcus McElroy Jr. announced on Twitter Wednesday that he's leaving the Rams and Rivals reported senior defensive lineman Ellison Hubbard is also in the transfer portal. The Coloradoan has confirmed Hubbard's departure.

The 6-foot, 230-pound McElroy attended Mullen High School in Denver and entered his fifth season at CSU this year. He's appeared in three games this season and has six rushes for 47 yards.

McElroy had 181 rushing attempts, 755 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in his career at CSU. He's recently fallen to fourth on the depth chart behind David Bailey, A'Jon Vivens and Jaylen Thomas.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Hubbard is originally from Loganville, Georgia, and is in his fifth season at CSU. He's recorded three tackles as a reserve defensive lineman this season.

READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

>> Video above: McElroy spoke with 9NEWS earlier this year before deciding to leave the Rams

