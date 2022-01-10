Northern Colorado Bears announce 2022 football schedule

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has announced the 2022 football schedule for third-year head coach Ed McCaffrey's Bears.
UNC begins the season Saturday, Sept. 3 with a home game at Nottingham Field against Houston Baptist. Northern Colorado defeated Houston Baptist 45-13 in Houston in 2021.
The Bears will host five home games in 2022 while heading north to face FBS opponent Wyoming the second week of the season.
Northern Colorado 2022 Football Schedule
- Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Houston Baptist
- Saturday, Sept. 10 at Wyoming
- Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lamar
- Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. Idaho State
- Saturday, Oct. 1 at Idaho
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at Sacramento State
- Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Montana State
- Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. UC Davis
- Saturday, Nov. 5 at Portland State
- Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Northern Arizona
- Saturday, Nov. 19 at Eastern Washington
UNC heads north the next week to face Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team's first trip to Laramie since 2013.
Former Colorado Buffaloes coach Dan Hawkins brings UC Davis to Greeley for a game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
UNC also has Big Sky home games against Idaho State, Montana State and Northern Arizona.
Northern Colorado returns All-American David Hoage along with All-Big Sky honorees Grant Stephens (OL), Kassidy Woods (WR) and Joe Golden (DE).
