UNC Bears finalize 2021 schedule

Ed McCaffrey's Bears open the season against CU in Boulder.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Bears have announced their full 2021 football schedule complete with dates and kickoff times.

The UNC Bears and head coach Ed McCaffrey will open the 2021 season in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Bears' home opener against Lamar kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

UNC's next three home contests against Northern Arizona, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State will kick off at 1 p.m. The home finale against Montana starts at noon.

Northern Colorado Football 2021 Schedule

Friday, Sept. 3 at Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 at Houston Baptist at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Lamar at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Northern Arizona at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 at Montana State at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Eastern Washington at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 at UC Davis at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at Southern Utah at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Sacramento State at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Montana at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at Weber State at 1 p.m.

All of UNC's games besides the season opener will air on ESPN+.

When the Bears take the field this fall at Nottingham Field, it will be on turf instead of natural grass. The Bears' on-campus stadium will debut a new field surface beginning with the Sept. 18 home opener.

Nottingham Field opened in 1995 and was one of two fields in the Big Sky to still feature natural grass alongside Cal Poly.

Veteran Colorado radio announcer Jerry Schemmel will be the new voice of UNC football and men's basketball this season.

Schemmel spent 18 years as the play-by-play voice for the Denver Nuggets and 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Schemmel will join 1310 KFKA to be the radio voice for UNC Football, Men's Basketball and the Coaches Show. Schemmel's debut will be Friday, Sept. 3.

The UNC Coaches Show will be held weekly at The G.O.A.T. Sports Bar in Greeley from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights. The first show is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To stay up to date on all things Northern Colorado football, visit UNCBears.com, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and download the UNC Athletics App here.

