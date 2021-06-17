UNC's Nottingham Field to receive a change of surface

The UNC Bears were one of two Big Sky teams to still feature a natural-grass football field.

GREELEY, Colo. — When Ed McCaffrey's UNC Bears take the field this fall at Nottingham Field, it will be on turf instead of natural grass.

The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Bears' on-campus stadium will debut a new field surface this season, beginning with the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 18 against Lamar.

Academy Sports Turf LLC will begin the installation of the donor-funded IRONTURF in the coming weeks, UNC announced Wednesday.

"The installation of turf at Nottingham Field is just another step in the great support and investment in our student-athletes by our outstanding donors," said UNC Director of Athletics Darren Dunn. "With the new turf and ongoing construction of the Empower Center, our facilities continue to improve our student-athletes ability to succeed."

Nottingham Field opened in 1995 and was one of two fields in the Big Sky to still feature natural grass alongside Cal Poly.

UNC said the last major change to Nottingham Field came in 2015 with the installation of the video board in the south endzone.

"I want to thank President Andy Feinstein, Athletic Director Darren Dunn and the donors who made this possible," said Ed McCaffrey, head football coach. "This is another big step in making a championship program."

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.