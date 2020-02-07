Utah DC Scalley, who used racial slur in 2013 text, to keep job after review

Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education, and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message.

His contract also was trimmed from a multiyear deal to a one-year deal, and he will no longer be the designated head coach in waiting.