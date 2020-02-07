x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

ncaaf

Utah DC Scalley, who used racial slur in 2013 text, to keep job after review

Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education, and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State in Salt Lake City. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Utah announced Wednesday, July 1, 2020 that Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. 

Utah announced Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education, and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.

His contract also was trimmed from a multiyear deal to a one-year deal, and he will no longer be the designated head coach in waiting. 

Scalley was suspended last month when his use of a racial slur in a text message was posted on social media. 

RELATED: When are major sports leagues restarting?

RELATED: Oklahoma St. coach Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt

RELATED: NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day