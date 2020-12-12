Utah defense, Jordan shine in 38-21 win over No. 21 Colorado

The Buffs were dealt their first loss of the season on Saturday at Folsom Field.

BOULDER, Colo. — Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado 38-21.

The win by the Utes on a snowy day most likely put an end to the Buffaloes' Pac-12 title hopes.

The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes found their footing on the frozen field in the second half, turning a 21-10 deficit into a 34-21 lead after Jordan’s long run with less than five minutes remaining.

Colorado's Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showed off his speed by scoring twice, on a punt return and a bubble screen.

The Buffs were also dealt a blow on defense after star linebacker Nate Landman left the game with an ankle injury. Head coach Karl Dorrell after the game said that Landman will miss the rest of the season.

