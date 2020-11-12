x
Utah State football players opt out of Saturday's game against Colorado State

Saturday's season-finale for CSU against Utah State was canceled Friday under unique circumstances.
Credit: AP
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Justin McGriff (10) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Exactly half the scheduled Colorado State football season has officially been called off.

Saturday's season-finale against Utah State was canceled Friday under unique circumstances.

Utah State's players have opted out of the game, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium. There has been no official announcement from either school or the Mountain West.

McMurphy reports that the players opted out due to comments made by school president Noelle Cockett on Tuesday about interim coach Frank Maile's religious background.

