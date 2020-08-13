If the Vols get to play football this fall, Chancellor Donde Plowman said tailgating would not be allowed on campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If football games are allowed during the upcoming season and fans are allowed on-campus to watch them, there will not be tailgating. The University of Tennessee Chancellor, Donde Plowman, said that they would not be allowed during a video conference call on Thursday.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about Tennessee football this fall.

At this point, the SEC said they are planning to play with a 10-game conference schedule. Officials have not released information about when and where the games will be played.

However, officials at UT said that Neyland Stadium will be at limited capacity. They did not say how many people will be allowed to attend the games, or if spectators will be allowed.